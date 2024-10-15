New Kentucky coach Mark Pope shows off letterman-style jacket at media day

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Kentucky men's NCAA college basketball head coach Mark Pope speaks at the team's media day at the Craft Center on campus in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mark Pope left no doubt where he played college basketball, in case anyone didn’t already know. The new Kentucky coach and former Wildcats player sported a UK letterman-style jacket at the podium at Southeastern Conference media day. Pope claimed the jacket from a rack of blue and white swag set up by equipment man Mark Evans for recruits to try on for a photo shoot. The jacket listed the Wildcat’s eight NCAA championship teams on the back. It also served as an unintended reminder that the last one came in 2012. Pope was a captain of Kentucky’s 1996 championship team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.