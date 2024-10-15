New Kentucky coach Mark Pope shows off letterman-style jacket at media day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mark Pope left no doubt where he played college basketball, in case anyone didn’t already know. The new Kentucky coach and former Wildcats player sported a UK letterman-style jacket at the podium at Southeastern Conference media day. Pope claimed the jacket from a rack of blue and white swag set up by equipment man Mark Evans for recruits to try on for a photo shoot. The jacket listed the Wildcat’s eight NCAA championship teams on the back. It also served as an unintended reminder that the last one came in 2012. Pope was a captain of Kentucky’s 1996 championship team.

