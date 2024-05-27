New Jets coach Scott Arniel says he’s learned lessons since being fired by Columbus

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Scott Arniel believes overcoming the lowest point in his career will help him reach higher aspirations with the Winnipeg Jets. Arniel was named the new head coach of the Jets on Friday, 12 years after his only other time in the role ended with him being fired by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Arniel, who had been the associate coach in Winnipeg over the last two seasons, takes over the reins after Rick Bowness retired. He has come full circle. He was drafted by the Jets in 1981, played for the team for five years before being traded, then returned.

