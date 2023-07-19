New Jersey Devils sign free agent forward Tomas Nosek to 1-year deal

NEWARK (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed free agent forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1 million contract. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing on Wednesday. Nosek played in 66 games for Boston last season and had seven goals and 11 assists. He played in all seven of the Bruins’ playoff game in an opening-round loss to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers. A native of the Czech Republic, Nosek has skated in 398 career NHL games over eight seasons with Detroit, Vegas and Boston. He has 42 goals and 59 assists.

