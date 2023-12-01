New Jersey Devils lose D Hamilton, F Nosek indefinitely after surgeries

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils said defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Tomas Nosek are both out indefinitely after having surgeries this week. Hamilton had on operation Friday to repair his torn left pectoral muscle. Nosek had surgery Wednesday to fix a right foot problem that led him to miss 10 games earlier this year. The team recalled defenseman Simon Nemec from Utica of the AHL. The team said they would provide timelines on both players recoveries when available.

