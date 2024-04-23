New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has post-season surgery on his shoulder

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Timo Meier has had elective arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. The Devils said Meier had the surgery on Tuesday, eight days after their highly-anticipated season ended without a playoff berth. The procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow and Dr. Guillem Gonzalez-Lomas, the team said without noting which shoulder was worked on. The Swiss forward had 28 goals and 24 assists in his first full-season in New Jersey. He was acquired before the trade deadline last year in a deal with San Jose. Meier is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

