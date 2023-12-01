New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith suspended two games for slashing

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith for two games for slashing. The league announced the without-pay suspension Friday. That came one day after he slashed Philadelphia forward Travis Konecny in the third period. Konecny had cross-checked Smith as he skated toward the Devils bench, then Smith retaliated with a hard swing to Konecny’s left side. The NHL also fined Konecny $5,000 for cross-checking.

