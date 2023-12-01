New Indiana coach Curt Cignetti says ‘no reason’ he can’t replicate his JMU success

The coach who led a stunningly successful move by James Madison to the highest level of college football has big goals for his new job at Indiana. Curt Cignetti expects the Hoosiers to make a bold statement in the expanding Big Ten, and he says they can do that by eliminating complacency in the program. One day after taking the biggest job of his career, the 62-year-old Cignetti promised Friday to bring the same approach he used to produce 12 straight winning seasons at three schools to Indiana. He says “there’s no reason” the Hoosiers can’t be successful.

