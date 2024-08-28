New Indiana coach Cignetti counts on father’s old-school values, new faces to spur quick turnaround

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Curt Cignetti’s old-school style runs through his veins. The new Hoosiers coach expects his players to arrive on time, be prepared to work and ready to win. And in his world, just like his father’s, there are no acceptable excuses. Yes, Cignetti learned those values on the football field at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where his late father, Frank Sr., became a Hall of Fame coach. Now the 63-year-old son finds himself hoping to emulate that journey at college football’s other Indiana. Cignetti makes his debut Saturday when the Hoosiers host Florida International.

