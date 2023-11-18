New Hampshire wins Border Battle, beats Maine 44-25 in season finale

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth, all in the first half, as New Hampshire cruised to a 44-25 win over Maine in the regular season finale. The Wildcats finished the Coastal Athletic Association at 4-4. New Hampshire claims the Brice-Cowell Musket, an antique flintlock rifle awarded the winner of the annual Border Battle, for the 18h time in the last 21 meetings and now is 58-45-8 all-time.

