New Hampshire reels off 27-straight points in 27-9 win over Maine

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Caleb Mead ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and New Hampshire beat Maine 27-9 on Saturday in a season-ending contest for both teams. The Wildcats spotted Maine to a 9-0 lead when Joey Bryson kicked a 39-yard field and Carter Peevy threw an 8-yard touchdown Montigo Moss all in the first quarter. But midway through the second, the Wildcats took control and proceeded to score 27-straight points to clinch the win. Peevy threw for 168 yards for Maine.

