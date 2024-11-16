New Hampshire closes with 21 straight points to beat Stony Brook 31-30

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Seth Morgan passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and he added another on the ground as New Hampshire closed with 21 straight points to beat Stony Brook 31-30. New Hampshire (7-4, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association) trailed 30-10 after the first play of the fourth quarter. Caleb Mead returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to put the ball at the UNH 45-yard line. Eight plays later Morgan scored on a 24-yard run. Morgan connected with Caleb Burke for a 33-yard gain and scored on a 15-yard completion to Joey Corcoran. Nick Mazzie made the extra point with 6:15 left to put the Wildcats on top. Stony Brook punted with 4:59 left after going three-and-out, and New Hampshire picked up four first downs to run out the clock.

