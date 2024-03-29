New Guardians manager Stephen Vogt makes fitting debut against Athletics at Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Vogt has countless memories as a player at the Coliseum, from delivering in the playoffs more than a decade ago to homering in his final major league at-bat. On opening day, he stepped into the dugout for the first time as a big league manager. It was a fitting debut for Vogt, who was hired by the Cleveland Guardians in November. The Visalia, California, native said before the season opener at Oakland that facing his former club in his first game was confirmation that he is in the right place.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.