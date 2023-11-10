New Guardians manager Stephen Vogt grateful to land ‘dream’ job, not trying to replace Francona

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Chris Antonetti, left, president of baseball operations for the Cleveland Guardians, laughs as Stephen Vogt, center, speaks during a news conference introducing him as the manager of the Cleveland Guardians at a news conference Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Vogt always dreamed of this day. A journeyman catcher who experienced every high and low imaginable as a player, Vogt was introduced Friday as the new manager of the Cleveland Guardians. The 39-year-old Vogt is the 45th in club history. Although he has no managing experience, the Guardians believe Vogt’s engaging personality, ability to connect with people and varied baseball background make him a perfect choice. Vogt’s first managerial gig has numerous challenges with replacing a legend at the top of the list. Vogt is taking over for Terry Francona, the winningest manager in club history who stepped down after last season.

