New generation emerging from Bale’s shadow to leave Wales on brink of another major tournament

The post-Gareth Bale era looked particularly daunting for Wales. A principality with a population of 3 million needed to replace its best ever player, a Real Madrid great, once the most expensive signing in soccer history. But maybe the Welsh needn’t have worried because they are on the brink of qualifying for another major tournament. This time it is without Bale following his retirement and with another stalwart in Aaron Ramsey on his last legs. A youthful Wales will look to reach a third straight European Championship when Poland and Robert Lewandowski visit Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday. Players with their own interesting back-stories and career arcs are coming out of Bale’s shadow.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.