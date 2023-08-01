New England’s Arena on leave following allegations of inappropriate remarks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Revolution have said they’ve placed head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena on administrative leave after allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks. Major League Soccer said in a statement it is conducting an investigation into the matter. Arena has been a figure in U.S. and MLS soccer for nearly 30 years. He had two stints with the U.S. men’s national team and coached for D.C. United, the New York Red Bulls and the Los Angeles Galaxy. He is in his fifth season with New England.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.