New England rolls to 4-0 victory over CF Montreal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dylan Borrero and Carles Gil scored first-half goals and the New England Revolution cruised to a 4-0 victory over CF Montreal. New England grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute when Borrero took a pass from Gustavo Bou and scored. The Revolution (5-1-1) stretched their lead to 2-0 at halftime when Gil scored on a penalty kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time after a video review confirmed a hand-ball foul on Montreal’s Corba Latif. New England went up 3-0 in the 50th minute on an unassisted goal by Bobby Wood. Giacomo Vrioni — with an assist from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic — found the net in the 86th minute to cap the scoring.

