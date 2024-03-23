New England Revolution tie Chicago Fire 1-1 to end 4-game MLS winless streak

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nacho Gil scored late in the first half and the New England Revolution tied the Chicago Fire 1-1 to end a MLS season-opening four-game winless streak. Chicago Fire goalkeeper Spencer Richey blocked Carles Gil’s left-footed shot, but Nacho Gil was in front of the goal and headed the ball down and into the net in the fourth-minute of first-half stoppage time. Hugo Cuypers scored in the 20th minute for the Fire (1-2-2).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.