New England era off to winning start as Rice and Grealish come back to haunt Ireland

After the pain of the European Championship, England has kicked off a new era by beating Ireland 2-0 in Dublin. Some 55 days since defeat to Spain in the Euros final, England started the UEFA Nations League under a new regime on Saturday following the departure of Gareth Southgate. Interim coach Lee Carsley got off to an impressive start at Aviva Stadium after first half goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish. The identity of those scorers would have been especially painful for the Irish fans who jeered Rice and Grealish for their decision to play for England after representing Ireland.

