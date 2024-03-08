New contract moves Mike Evans closer to goal of playing entire career with Buccaneers

By FRED GOODALL The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks toward the stands after his first touchdown of the first half during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of testing his worth in free agency, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday, March 4, 2024, because the contract had not been finalized. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Joneleit]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Mike Evans has finalized a two-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans has expressed a desire to play his entire career with the Bucs, who selected him seventh overall in the 2014 NFL draft. The new deal moves him a step closer to that goal. The 30-year-old tied Tyreek Hill for the league lead in touchdown catches last season. Now, the Bucs look to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had the best season of his career in helping Tampa Bay win its third straight NFC South title after joining the team on a one-year deal last winter.

