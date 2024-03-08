New contract moves Mike Evans closer to goal of playing entire career with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Mike Evans has finalized a two-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans has expressed a desire to play his entire career with the Bucs, who selected him seventh overall in the 2014 NFL draft. The new deal moves him a step closer to that goal. The 30-year-old tied Tyreek Hill for the league lead in touchdown catches last season. Now, the Bucs look to re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had the best season of his career in helping Tampa Bay win its third straight NFC South title after joining the team on a one-year deal last winter.

