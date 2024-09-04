New contract in hand, Tua Tagovailoa is becoming a more vocal leader for the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is becoming more of a vocal leader in his third season under coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa says he’s always had what his coach calls the “it” factor but he’s just showing it more because he’s become more outspoken. His leadership has shown during practice, when he makes sure even walkthroughs are moving at the right pace and communicates his expectations to his teammates. Tagovailoa signed a four-year extension worth $212.4 million after he had the best season of his career last year. The Dolphins begin the season on Sunday, hosting Jacksonville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.