New college football landscape presents new ripples for coaching searches

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski spent weeks creating a list of coaching candidates and perfecting his final pitch. Now he’s talking about increasing NIL and coaching budgets while monitoring negotiations to keep players on the Boilermakers roster. Yes, the 67-year-old is embarking on a coaching search unlike any he’s done previously, but Bobinski understands this is college football in 2024. And if Purdue — or any other school wants to turn things around and remain competitve over the long term — athletic directors everywhere must adapt.

