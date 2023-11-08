New coaches have changed the complexion of the ACC. Some of the rebuilds are faster than others

Coaching changes in the Atlantic Coast Conference the past few years have altered its complexion, making some programs more prominent and others less so. It became apparent on the opening weekend when Duke, under reigning ACC Coach of the Year Mike Elko, pummeled ACC bully Clemson 28-7 on national TV. It’s evident at Georgia Tech, when Brent Key, a former offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets, had his interim tag removed after he finished out last season by turning a 1-3 start into a 5-7 finish. His team is 4-0 against ranked ACC opponents and three of those wins have come on the road.

