New coach watches Crystal Palace denied win by late Everton equalizer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — New Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner was watching from the stands as his team was denied a victory at Everton by a late equalizer in the English Premier League. They drew 1-1. Jordan Ayew’s sizzling strike from just outside the box 20 minutes into the second half put Palace ahead but Amadou Onana equalized with six minutes remaining. Glasner was appointed just hours before kickoff to replace Roy Hodgson, who stepped aside due to health issues. The point lifts Everton out of the relgation zone on goal difference above Luton.

