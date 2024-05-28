New coach Sheldon Keefe embraces Stanley Cup expectations with the Devils

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New Jersey Devils managing partner David Blitzer, left, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald, right, introduce Sheldon Keefe as the new head coach of the Devils NHL hockey team during press conference, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Keefe said his expectations in taking over as the New Jersey Devils coach are no different than they were coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs the past five seasons: winning the Stanley Cup. The 43-year-old Keefe was introduced as the Devils coach Tuesday, a little more than two weeks after being fired by Toronto. He led the Maple Leafs to the playoffs every season he coached but never came close to a title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.