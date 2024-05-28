New coach Sheldon Keefe embraces Stanley Cup expectations with the Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Keefe said his expectations in taking over as the New Jersey Devils coach are no different than they were coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs the past five seasons: winning the Stanley Cup. The 43-year-old Keefe was introduced as the Devils coach Tuesday, a little more than two weeks after being fired by Toronto. He led the Maple Leafs to the playoffs every season he coached but never came close to a title.

