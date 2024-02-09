New coach Jim Hiller looks to help Los Angeles Kings regain their confidence

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Hiller realizes he doesn’t have a lot of time to get Los Angeles’ season back on track. The one thing the Kings’ interim coach is hoping to do though is try to regain confidence in a group that has struggled for the past month. Hiller held his first practice as coach Thursday as the Kings returned from their All-Star break. It was the first time the team had been together since Todd McLellan was fired last Friday. The Kings hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 56 points, but are only four points from falling out.

