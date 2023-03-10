New coach, GM work to reshape Arizona Cardinals roster

The Arizona Cardinals are in reset mode with new coach Jonathan Gannon and new GM Monti Ossenfort. They have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray and a handful of defensive centerpieces in linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, along with defensive back Budda Baker. Outside of that, the Cardinals need talent at just about every spot, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines.

