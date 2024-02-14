New coach DeShaun Foster ready to bring enthusiasm back to UCLA football

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeShaun Foster was introduced as UCLA’s head football coach on Tuesday and is ready to bring some much needed energy to a stagnant program. The Bruins went 8-5 and won the LA Bowl last season under Chip Kelly, who resigned Friday before becoming the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. But fans rarely filled the Rose Bowl for home games in Kelly’s sixth season in charge or donated to the program’s preferred collective for name, image and likeness compensation, which hindered recruiting and player retention. Foster was a standout running back at UCLA from 1998-2001 and was part of the Bruins’ last Pac-10 title team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.