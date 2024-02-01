New coach Dave Canales, GM Dan Morgan seek winning formula for the struggling Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan brought plenty of energy and enthusiasm at their introductory news conference on Thursday. Now the big question is if they can bring wins? That won’t be an easy task as they take over a Panthers team that is coming off a 2-15 season and hasn’t been to the playoffs since owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018. Canales spoke about the Panthers needing to get back to a running game and getting the ball out faster on passing plays. Morgan said the Panthers need to find more “dogs,” players who are tougher and stronger. Morgan said “our logo has to be feared again, because right now it’s not.”

