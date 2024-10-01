New coach Charles Lee wastes no time prioritizing defense as Hornets begin a new era

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Charles Lee wasted no time setting an agenda in his first training camp practice as coach of the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets opened practice at Duke University on Tuesday with four straight defensive drills, a very intentional statement Lee was trying to make to his players after they finished near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories last season and won just 21 games. Lee wore practice shorts and a basketball shoes at his first practice and had the look of a man who was ready to jump in to drills. Players said he was upbeat, enthusiastic and brought high energy. Lee feels strongly that the Hornets will improve, but said it starts with the team’s commitment to on-the-ball defense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.