New Clemson coach Poppie adds former Alabama starting point guard McQueen to his program

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — New Clemson coach Shawn Poppie has added an experienced leader to his program in former Alabama point guard Loyal McQueen. The school announced McQueen’s signing Wednesday. McQueen started all 34 games for the Crimson Tide this past season and helped them go 24-10 and reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. McQueen is a 5-foot-8 senior from Florence, South Carolina. She began her college career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama, where she played the past two seasons.

