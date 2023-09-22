New Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz fills out his front office staff

BOSTON (AP) — New Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz is filling out his staff a few weeks into his new job. The team on Friday named former major league utility infielder Josh Barfield assistant GM, brought in former pitcher Brian Bannister as senior advisor to pitching, and named longtime scout Gene Watson director of player personnel. He called all three highly respected baseball executives who come from a variety of backgrounds. Getz was hired on Aug. 31 after longtime executive VP Kenny Williams and GM Rick Hahn were fired.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.