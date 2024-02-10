New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh still agonizes over losing a Super Bowl with the 49ers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh won a national championship at Michigan last month and returned to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. He still agonizes over losing a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh is in town and will be watching closely when San Francisco faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He was coaching the 49ers when they rallied from a 28-6 second-half deficit only to fall short against his brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens on Feb. 3, 2013. Colin Kaepernick threw an incomplete pass to Michael Crabtree on fourth-and-5 from the 7 with under two minutes remaining in that game and the Ravens won 34-31.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.