New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newly acquired cornerback William Jackson is embracing a fresh start with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh acquired Jackson from Washington in a trade that also saw the teams swap draft picks. Jackson found himself on the trade block after falling out of favor with Washington’s coaching staff. Jackson says he has no ill will toward his former team and is eager to help Pittsburgh rebound from a 2-6 start. Jackson could be ready to play as soon as Nov. 13 when the Steelers return from their bye week to host the New Orleans Saints.

