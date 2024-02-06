New Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen excited for opportunity to potentially work with Mayfield

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Liam Coen says leaving Kentucky to become offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and potentially work with Baker Mayfield again was a “no-brainer.” Coen was formally introduced as the newest member of the Bucs coaching staff on Tuesday, a move that could enhance the team’s chances of re-signing Mayfield. Playing with his fourth team in less than two years, Mayfield revived his career by leading the Bucs to the NFC South title and a wild-card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The quarterback will be a free agent in March and has expressed an interest in staying with Tampa Bay. Coen was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2022, when Mayfield played five games with Los Angeles.

