New Browns QB Joe Flacco eager to show he ‘can still play’ after being signed to possibly start

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco was hoping to keep playing in the NFL. The Browns, a team he used to beat on a regular basis, are giving him the chance. The 38-year-old Flacco signed last week with Cleveland, which wanted to bring in a veteran quarterback after Deshaun Watson was lost with a season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco initially will back up rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but the former Super Bowl MVP could soon be in the starting lineup. Flacco kept himself in shape for the possibility of playing again. He spent 11 seasons with Baltimore and went 18-3 with the Ravens against the Browns. Cleveland plays this Sunday at Denver.

