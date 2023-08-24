New boxing governing body adds 6 more members in quest to get Olympic approval

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six more national boxing federations have joined a new organization seeking to replace the embattled International Boxing Association as the sport’s governing body at the Olympic level. The federations representing Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Honduras and Sweden announced their affiliation with World Boxing on Thursday, giving the group 12 members. The federations of the U.S., Britain, England, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands founded the rival group in April. World Boxing is attempting to gather enough support and credibility to replace the IBA, which was stripped of recognition by the International Olympic Committee in June.

