New bloods changing college hoops landscape

Perennial powers frontloaded the final poll of the 2012-13 college basketball season. Flash forward 10 years and the AP Top 25 has a different look and feel. New programs have risen to the top tier. Upsets have turned up the madness in March even more. A few bluebloods have lost a bit of their shine. Purdue has spent six weeks at No. 1 this season. No. 2 Houston also had two stints at the top. Tennessee and Alabama have shown they could be good enough to win a national championship, while bluebloods like North Carolina and Kentucky have dropped off.

