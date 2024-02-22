New Bears coordinators Shane Waldron and Eric Washington look to improve 7-10 team

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears haven’t tipped their hand about a decision at quarterback. However new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron thinks he can improve their passing game no matter who is throwing. Waldron, who spoke with Chicago reporters for the first time along with new defensive coordinator Eric Washington, thinks his offensive system can make a difference. Waldron helped get Geno Smith’s career going again in Seattle the past three years and is a coordinator coach Matt Eberflus believes can help the Bears offense adapt better during games than in the past two years while they finished 3-14 and 7-10 under Luke Getsy.

