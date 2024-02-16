New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey out for weeks with torn hamstring

MUNICH (AP) — New Bayern Munich signing Sacha Boey will be out for weeks with a severe hamstring tear. That further limits under-pressure coach Thomas Tuchel’s options. Bayern says the French full back suffered “a large tear in his left hamstring in training” and will be unavailable for “the coming weeks.” Boey joined Bayern from Turkish club Galatasaray last month in a deal that could be worth more than 35 million euros ($38 million). He has played in two of Bayern’s three games since then and was benched for Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League.

