New Auburn QB Hank Brown preparing for first SEC start after roundabout path

Trent Dilfer was hardly surprised when his old quarterback Hank Brown made a mostly pristine starting debut for Auburn, avoiding blunders even during stretches where heavy rain was falling. The former NFL quarterback feels it’s one of Brown’s greatest assets: The poise and presence to measure risk versus reward and avoid costly mistakes. After a strong debut against New Mexico, Brown is set to make his second college start Saturday against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Dilfer is now coaching at UAB but coached Brown in high school in Nashville, Tennessee.

