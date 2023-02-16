New Astros GM Dana Brown hopes for more long-term contracts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown hopes some of Cristian Javier’s teammates follow the pitcher’s example and agree to longterm contracts. Javier agreed last week to a $64 million, five-year deal. Brown said he’s in negotiations with the agents for outfielder Kyle Tucker and pitcher Framber Valdez. Tucker lost in salary arbitration and is slated to earn $5 million, and Valdez agreed last month to a $6.8 million, one-year contract. Both are eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series. Brown also contacted Scott Boras, the agent for second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman.

