New Angel Anderson sees familiar Dodgers in 1st spring start

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Anderson was aware he was pitching against his former team on Friday. But the new Los Angeles Angels left-hander was more focused on the new pitch clock rules in his first Cactus League start. Anderson tossed two hitless innings and said he didn’t feel rushed. The Angels signed the 33-year-old Anderson to a three-year, $39 million contract in the offseason. Last year, his only season with the Dodgers, he was 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and made his first All-Star team. Tony Gonsolin started for the Dodgers and threw 2 1-3 scoreless innings. Gonsolin made his first All-Star team last year. He was 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA, but a right forearm strain took him out in September. He returned for one postseason start but was knocked out early.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.