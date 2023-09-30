New Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn is out 4-6 weeks with a broken finger

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a broken finger. Killorn broke his finger Wednesday night in an exhibition game against San Jose. He signed a four-year, $25 million deal with Anaheim in July after playing the previous 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Killorn won two Stanley Cup championships and scored 198 goals with Tampa Bay. He was signed to bring a winning veteran presence to the Ducks, who have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five consecutive seasons.

