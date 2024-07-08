New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca met with skepticism and doubts over the transfer market

MILAN (AP) — New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has been met with skepticism and doubts upon his arrival at the club. Fans are upset that Bologna revelation Joshua Zirkzee has apparently chosen Manchester United over Milan and that the seven-time European champion still doesn’t have a replacement for the departed Olivier Giroud at center forward. Milan has not made a single signing during the opening days of the transfer window despite finishing 19 points behind Serie A champion Inter Milan last season. Fonseca says, “we all know that we need a center forward. We’re working together to bring in the right striker with the right attributes.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.