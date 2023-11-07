New 49ers edge rusher Chase Young excited for the chance to play for a contender

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chase Young was excited when he got the news he was getting traded from struggling Washington to a perennial contender in San Francisco. After spending his first three-plus seasons in the NFL with a franchise that hasn’t experienced success in decades, Young welcomed the trade last week to a 49ers team that made it to the NFC title game the past two seasons. Making the move West even sweeter for Young was the opportunity to reunite with his former college teammate and “big brother” Nick Bosa, who has had a big influence on Young’s development.

