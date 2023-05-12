New 49ers DC Steve Wilks looks to build on defense’s past successes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was looking for a coordinator to take over the NFL’s stingiest defense after DeMeco Ryans left for a promotion in Houston, he wanted a coach who would keep the Niners’ successful system in place. When Steve Wilks was looking for another defensive coordinator job after being passed over for head coach in Carolina, he wanted to find a winning organization that had collaboration between the coaching staff and front office. Wilks and the 49ers believe they are the perfect fit for each other.

