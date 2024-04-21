Never too late: Struff beats Fritz in Munich final for his first title at age 33

MUNICH (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff has won his first title at the age of 33 with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz in the BMW Open final. The German player says “To do it on home soil is just incredible.” The 28th-ranked German player had lost on his previous three appearances in finals but he converted five of 11 break points he earned against Fritz to win in 1 hour, 19 minutes. The ATP website said Struff became the third-oldest first-time champion at 33 years and 11 months since the tour was established in 1990.

