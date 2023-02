RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker and Kenan Blackshear each scored 19 points and Nevada earned its 20th win of the season by beating Fresno State, 77-66. The Wolf Pack are a half-game back of San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference.

