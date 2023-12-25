Nevada tops Georgia Tech 72-64 to win Diamond Head Classic championship

HONOLULU (AP) — Kenan Blackshear finished with 30 points and Jarod Lucas scored 20 to lead Nevada to a 72-64 victory over Georgia Tech in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic. Blackshear made 11 of 14 shots from the floor and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (12-1), who have won five in a row. Lucas sank 7 of 13 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Baye Ndongo totaled 20 points and eight rebounds to pace the Yellow Jackets (8-4), who had a four-game win streak snapped.

