Nevada holds off No. 24 San Diego State 70-66 in OT for consecutive wins against Top 25 teams

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored four of his 20 points in overtime and Nevada beat No. 24 San Diego State 70-66. Tre Coleman added four points and two key steals in the extra period as the Wolf Pack defeated AP Top 25 teams in back-to-back games for the first time in program history. Nevada won 77-63 at No. 22 Utah State on Tuesday. Coleman’s short jumper with 12 seconds left gave Nevada a 68-66 lead. Blackshear added two free throws in the final second after SDSU’s Darrion Trammell missed a 3-point attempt. Jordan Lucas had 15 points and Nick Davidson scored 14 for the Wolf Pack.

